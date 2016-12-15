SANTIAGO Dec 15 Chilean holding company Oro
Blanco said on Thursday it had decided not to go ahead
with the sale of an indirect stake in lithium and fertilizer
firm SQM after no suitable offers
were received.
The terms and conditions of the offers received "did not
contribute to the interests of the company or its shareholders,
while one of the conditions would have been impossible to comply
with, so the board unanimously decided today to not continue
with the process," Oro Blanco said in a statement.
Shares in SQM fell 7.1 percent after the announcement.
