SANTIAGO Nov 22 Chile's SVS securities
regulator said on Tuesday that the eventual buyer of Oro
Blanco's stake in Pampa Calichera must make a public offer to
shareholders in fertilizer company SQM if the acquisition allows
the purchaser to control SQM's board.
An indirect stake in Chile's SQM
, one of the world's biggest lithium and iodine
suppliers, has been for sale since December when holding company
Oro Blanco invited buyers to make an offer for its
entire 88 percent interest in Pampa Calichera.
Pampa Calichera in turn owns about 23 percent of SQM, also a
major producer of potash and fertilizer chemicals.
The SVS note came in response to a regulatory inquiry by
Hong Kong's HK Scott Minerals Company, one of the firms
interested in buying the stake.
"Any person or entity that acquires a controlling stake in
Pampa Calichera ... must launch a public share offer to SQM
shareholders if the operation allows the buyer to elect enough
SQM board members to control decision making," the securities
regulator said.
