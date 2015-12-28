SANTIAGO Dec 28 China's CITIC CLSA Capital
Markets Ltd will participate in the process to buy an indirect
stake in Chile-based SQM, one of the world's top
lithium producers, the holding company selling the stake said on
Monday.
Holding company Oro Blanco said in a filing with
Chile's securities regulator that Banco Itau Argentina, which
was hired to oversee the sale process, informed it that CITIC
had indicated its interest in buying the indirect stake.
Oro Blanco is selling its entire 88 percent stake in holding
in Pampa Calichera, which in turn owns around 20
percent of SQM, a major producer of lithium and an important
supplier of iodine and other chemicals.
SQM's access to vast nitrate and lithium reserves in
northern Chile is expected to attract a number of buyers.
Canada's Potash Corp already owns about 30 percent in
the dual share structure of SQM, while Israel Chemicals
has also expressed interest in the Chilean company.
The sale process comes after Julio Ponce, a former
son-in-law of late dictator Augusto Pinochet, was forced to
resign as SQM chairman earlier this year after two separate
scandals.
Such a sale might not be enough to shift control of SQM to a
new owner but would be a move in that direction. A refreshed
board has said it wants to draw a line under the events and
improve corporate governance.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)