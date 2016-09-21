SANTIAGO, Sept 21 Chilean fertilizer and
chemical producer SQM will invest around $30 million
by the end of 2017 to increase its annual lithium hydroxide
production capacity by 7,500 tonnes, the company said in a press
release on Wednesday.
As part of the plan to boost capacity from 6,000 tonnes to
13,500 tonnes, the company said it would seek to improve
efficiency at a plant near the northern Chilean city of
Antofagasta, and would construct a new facility with an annual
capacity of 7,000 tonnes.
Lithium hydroxide is used mainly in the production of
heavy-duty lubricants, though SQM CEO Patricio de Solminihac
said in a statement that it is being increasingly used in the
lithium batteries that power electric cars.
The deal comes as SQM is facing arbitration proceedings in
Chile with government-run economic development agency Corfo over
leasing payments, as well as an investigation over whether it
exported lithium without proper authorization.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Diane Craft)