SANTIAGO May 18 Chile's SQM said it was
planning to expand its production of critical rechargeable
battery ingredient lithium, as demand continues to rocket on the
back of its increased use in electric vehicles and mobile
phones.
SQM has access to vast mineral
reserves in the so-called 'lithium triangle' in Chile and
Argentina and is one of the world's leading producers of the
material.
"So far in 2017, we have seen stronger lithium demand growth
than we previously expected, and now estimate that demand growth
should reach approximately 14 percent this year," said Chief
Executive Patricio de Solminihac as the company announced
first-quarter results.
As a result, SQM planned to increase its lithium carbonate
capacity in Chile to 63,000 tonnes per year from the current
48,000, he said. That would require investment of $50 million,
he added.
Fast-growing prices for lithium and expectations of a tight
market for some years has attracted a host of junior miners to
the lithium triangle, but for now the industry is dominated by
SQM and U.S. firms Albemarle and FMC.
SQM, which is also an important producer of fertilizers and
iodine, reported net income of $103.2 million in the three
months to end-March, up from $58.5 million a year ago.
