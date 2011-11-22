UPDATE 1-Elliott calls for BHP board overhaul as new chairman looms
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
SANTIAGO Nov 22 Financial results for Chilean fertilizer, lithium and iodine producer Soquimich (SQM) SQM_pb.SN SQMa.SN (SQM.N) for the July-September period, as released on Tuesday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated).
July-Sept 2010 July-Sept 2010 Net profit 143.246 94.803 Revenue 574.679 459.468 EPS (cents) 54.43 36.02 (Reporting by Moises Avila, Antonio de la Jara, Alexandra Ulmer, Felipe Iturrieta)
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms (Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott Management called on BHP Billiton on Wednesday to "upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to select a new chairman.