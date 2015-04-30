SANTIAGO, April 30 Chilean fertilizer firm SQM, which is listed in Santiago with ADRs on the Nasdaq, said it was unable to file its annual report with the U.S. regulator on time due to an ongoing internal investigation into possible illicit payments.

SQM , the world's biggest lithium producer, has been embroiled in a scandal over fake tax receipts being used for political campaign financing that has led to the resignation of both its chief executive and chairman. (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Chris Reese)