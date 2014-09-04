Sept 4 SQS Software Quality Systems AG :

* Said on Wednesday H1 turnover increased by 20.0% to 129.4 million euros (H1 2013: 107.8 million euros)

* Said on Wednesday H1 adjusted gross profit increased by 28.7% to 42.8 million euros (H1 2013: 33.2 million euros)

* Said on Wednesday H1 adjusted pretax profit increased by 86.7% to 8.5 million euros (H1 2013: 4.5 million euros)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: