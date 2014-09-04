UPDATE 3-Thai man broadcasts baby daughter's murder live on Facebook
* Videos visible online for 24 hrs before they were taken down
Sept 4 SQS Software Quality Systems AG :
* Said on Wednesday H1 turnover increased by 20.0% to 129.4 million euros (H1 2013: 107.8 million euros)
* Said on Wednesday H1 adjusted gross profit increased by 28.7% to 42.8 million euros (H1 2013: 33.2 million euros)
* Said on Wednesday H1 adjusted pretax profit increased by 86.7% to 8.5 million euros (H1 2013: 4.5 million euros)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Videos visible online for 24 hrs before they were taken down
April 25 AT&T Inc's quarterly revenue missed estimates due to lower equipment sales as customers held onto phones longer and rival wireless carriers offered new promotions on unlimited data plans, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier said on Tuesday.