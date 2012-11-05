HONG KONG Nov 5 Asian private investment firm
Squadron Capital Advisors's director for investments in
Southeast Asia and India is exiting the firm, according to an
email from the executive seen by Reuters, while the firm is in
the midst of being bought by U.S.-based FLAG Capital Management.
The departure of Anand Prasanna comes amid growing investor
appetite for Southeast Asia. Prasanna is a seasoned member of
the team at Squadron, a well known fund of funds with $1.5
billion in assets.
Global funds are opening Singapore offices to source deals
in the region, and around $10 billion is being raised through
Indonesia-focused funds alone.
FLAG said last month it had agreed to buy Hong Kong-based
Squadron, controlled by the founder of Duty Free Shopping
outlets Robert W. Miller.
The deal was expected to involve Squadron's team of around
23 people staying on board. It was not immediately clear if
Prasanna's exit would have any impact on the transaction.
Fund of funds, like Squadron and FLAG, pool capital to
invest in private equity and hedge funds on behalf of other
investors.
Prasanna, who was with Squadron for five years, previously
worked with Sequoia Capital and consulting firm McKinsey & Co.
He said in the email he is moving to another fund of funds but
will stay in Asia.
Prasanna declined to comment when reached by Reuters.
Squadron declined to comment. FLAG could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The value of FLAG's acquisition of Squadron was not
disclosed, but the acquisition would give FLAG, which was
founded in 1994, $6 billion in total assets.