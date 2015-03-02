March 2 Regional lender PacWest Bancorp said it agreed to buy Square 1 Financial Inc in an all-stock deal valued at about $849 million.

Square 1 stockholders will receive 0.5997 shares of PacWest common stock for each share held, the companies said on Monday. This equates to $27.49 per share based on PacWest's Friday close. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)