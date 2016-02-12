(Corrects first paragraph of Nov. 25 report to say Blavatnik disclosed a 11.4 percent passive stake in Class A shares of Square, not the entire company)

Nov 25 Ukrainian billionaire Leonard Blavatnik disclosed a 11.4 percent passive stake in Class A shares of mobile payments company Square Inc, which went public earlier this month.

The stake in Jack Dorsey-led Square was reported as of Nov. 24. (1.usa.gov/1N8qUuJ)

Dorsey is also chief executive of Twitter Inc. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)