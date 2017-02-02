BRIEF-Lvjing Holding unit sells properties for 180.4 mln yuan
* Says its unit sells commercial housing for 180.4 million yuan
NEW YORK Feb 2 Francoise Brougher, a senior executive at Square Inc. will resign from her role on Friday, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Brougher, who joined the payments company in 2013 to help expand its international presence, will remain at the company until May to help with transition, according to an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. (Reporting by Anna Irrera; Editing by Chris Reese)
HONG KONG, May 29 Bain Capital said on Monday it has agreed to buy a portfolio of non-performing loans worth $200 million in principal from a Chinese asset management company, the latest move by international investors seeking a piece of the booming market for distressed debt in the world's second-largest economy.