By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Payment start-up Square
Inc scrapped its gift card service less than a year after it
launched the effort.
"Square gift cards were a fun way to send gifts from local
businesses to anyone over the holiday season," a Square
spokesman said on Thursday. "They are no longer available for
purchase."
Square, which competes against eBay Inc's PayPal
division, launched the service in December, offering gift cards
useable at businesses that accepted the company's Square Wallet
mobile payment application.
Square, headed by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, makes a
credit card reader that slots into smartphones and helps small
merchants accept plastic more easily. The company has expanded
into other areas of mobile payments, with mixed success.
The gift card service "wasn't a very well thought-out
experience," said Rocky Agrawal, payment and commerce analyst at
reDesign Mobile. Agrawal said he tested the gift cards at
several merchants and at least half of the businesses did not
know how to redeem them.
Square may also have had trouble dealing with different
state laws covering gift cards. In California, if a consumer has
a balance of less than $10 on a gift card, merchants are
required to refund that value in cash, according to Agrawal.
"Merchants didn't know anything about that when I asked
them," he said.
Square is a close strategic partner of Starbucks Corp
, which has also invested in the start-up.
Agrawal said that when he tried to get refunds on Square
gift cards at Starbucks shops in California, staff knew about
the rules but had no way to give him cash for the value on the
cards.