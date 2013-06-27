By Alexei Oreskovic and Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO, June 27 Facebook Inc's
director of advertising products has been hired by online
payment company Square to oversee its point-of-sale product for
retailers.
Gokul Rajaram will join Square as product engineering lead
and begin working at the San Francisco-based company next week,
Square said on Thursday.
Rajaram, who started at Facebook in 2010, when it acquired
his start-up company, has overseen a transformation of
Facebook's advertising products.
Facebook, the world's largest social network, is
increasingly focused on offering mobile ads that appear in user
newsfeeds as more people use its service on smartphones.
Square, one of Silicon Valley's most closely watched private
companies, has made a number of high-profile hires in recent
months, trying to live up to a lofty $3.25 billion valuation.
The company recently released a slew of new hardware and
software, including a card reader stand and an e-commerce
website.
Square said that Rajaram will lead software development for
Square Register, a point-of-sale system that allows retailers to
use an Apple iPad computer tablet as a cash register.
Rajaram will also work on other products, Square said.