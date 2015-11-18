(Repeats with no change to text)
By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 18 Mobile payments company
Square Inc is set to price shares for its initial public
offering late Wednesday in what is expected to be a harbinger
for how other highly valued tech companies are received in their
public debuts.
San Francisco-based Square, run by Twitter Inc Chief
Executive Jack Dorsey, is one of the most prominent "unicorns,"
or private companies valued at $1 billion or more, to plan a
public debut this year.
This month it sent chills through the technology industry
when it set the price range for its IPO at $11 to $13 a share,
valuing Square at up to $4.2 billion, or 30 percent less than in
a private fundraising round a year ago.
Other high-profile companies considered possible candidates
for IPOs in the coming year include accommodations service
Airbnb and online storage company Dropbox.
One-third of U.S.-based tech companies that went public this
year priced their shares below their private value, according to
data from market intelligence company Ipreo and data provider
Pitchbook and analyzed by Reuters.
The valuation discount for Square, which will debut Thursday
on the New York Stock Exchange, is among the steepest since the
start of 2014, although it is below discounts of 40 percent for
big-data company Hortonworks Inc and 32 percent for storage
company Box Inc.
Founded in 2009, the company started as a way for small
businesses to accept credit card payments through mobile
devices. It now offers services ranging from loans to invoice
software.
The company plans to sell 25.7 million Class A common
shares, while a charity created by Dorsey is set to sell about
1.35 million.
"At this level, there will be appetite to invest," said
Brendan Connaughton, chief investment officer at ClearPath
Capital Partners, which has a client relationship with Square.
Investors attributed the discounted pricing in part to
Dorsey's role at Twitter as well as steeper competition in
payments from Apple and Amazon.
Square reported mounting losses for the first nine months of
the year, compared with the same period in 2014, and slowing
revenue growth.
Square this week touched on Dorsey's dual CEO roles in an
updated IPO filing that states Dorsey will give his "full
business efforts and time to the company, other than with
respect to (his) work with Twitter Inc."
Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and J.P. Morgan
Securities LLC are among 10 firms underwriting the offering.
