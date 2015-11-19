(Rewrites, updates share price, adds background on Square, CFO
comments)
NEW YORK Nov 19 Shares of Square Inc,
the mobile payments company co-founded and still run by Twitter
Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, rose as much as 64
percent in their market debut, sharply countering the negative
sentiment that has nagged at Silicon Valley startups in recent
weeks.
Square's shares touched a high of $14.78 in early trading on
Thursday before settling in the $13 range at midday. While the
stock popped at the opening, the initial public offering price
of $9 per share was well below the expected range of $11 to $13
and far below the $15.46 price of Square's last private
financing in 2014.
The steeply discounted price had raised questions about the
prospects of other so-called 'unicorns' - startups worth at
least $1 billion - that might want or need to go public.
A number of tech IPOs have performed poorly over the past
year, and mutual fund investors including Fidelity Investments
have been marking down the value of their private tech holdings.
Square's strong start was followed by a positive debut by
online dating empire Match Group Inc, whose shares rose
as much as 13 percent.
Tom Donino, co-head of trading at FNY Capital Management,
said it is unusual to see a stock trade up so much after
pricing below the expected range.
"There's obviously retail and other demand for the stock,
but the pricing seems strange," he said. "The fact the stock is
now this strong will probably quash" the bearish sentiment
around private-company valuations, he added.
Square raised $243 million in its IPO, money the company
needs to cover heavy losses. It reported a loss of $131.5
million in the first nine months of the year after losing $117
million in the same period a year earlier, though revenue rose
49 percent to $892.8 million.
The debut comes at a time when slowing global growth and
uncertainty about the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike have
kept investors on edge.
Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil
Securities, said he thought the low price of the offering, which
cleared the way for the first-day pop, was a smart move in the
current market environment.
"Those particular types of companies - these unicorns that
have these crazy valuations - you are going to see some of them
become more conservative in their pricing because it makes
sense. What they don't want to do is damage themselves by trying
to be so super-aggressive."
DORSEY IN THE SPOTLIGHT
Dorsey, who was celebrating his 39th birthday on Thursday,
told CNBC that Square broke even in the second quarter this
year, although it was unclear what metric he was using. The
company's IPO filings show a net loss of $29.6 million in the
second quarter, ballooning to nearly $54 million in the third
quarter.
Square Chief Financial Officer Sarah Friar said in an
interview with Reuters that the company has been investing
heavily in new hardware, such as chip-enabled card readers, and
building out its lending business, Square Capital.
"The slope of the line is up and to the right in terms of
our operating margin," she said. "So we are going to grow but we
are going to do it in a disciplined way."
Friar pointed to the consumer trend of shopping less with
cash.
"Still, 40 percent of all commerce is done with cash and
check, but slowly that's eroding. So that's one big reason for
the growth," she said.
Brian Hamilton, chairman of data firm Sageworks, said:
"Square's financials leave much to be desired. But there's still
a lot to like here."
Square, founded in 2009, has built buzz and a substantial
customer base with an innovative credit card reader that can
turn a mobile device into a payment terminal. It has made its
mission to enable any small business to easily accept any form
of payment, and also provide them with additional services
ranging from lending to payroll management.
But the company faces intense competition in the payments
market, with Apple Inc launching its Apple Pay service,
Amazon.com Inc exploring in-store payments, and
startups such as Stripe Inc entering the fray. Meanwhile big
banks and card processors continue to dominate the payment
business, and Square has to pay out most of its gross revenues
to banks and credit card networks.
Dorsey is also trying to run another company with
substantial challenges, Twitter Inc. The microblogging
site's shares were up 1.5 percent on Thursday, but shareholders
in both companies have been concerned about Dorsey's dual role.
Square sold 25.7 million class A common shares in the
offering, led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan.
Start Small Foundation, a charitable fund created by Dorsey,
sold about 1.35 million shares. The low offering price triggered
a 'ratchet' in which late-stage investors get an addition share
distribution.
Dorsey owns 21.9 percent of Square following the IPO and is
the company's biggest shareholder.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra and Heather Somerville; Writing by
Jonathan Weber; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Ted Kerr and Bill
Rigby)