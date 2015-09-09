Sept 9 Mobile payments company Square Inc may
file for an initial public offering by the fourth quarter of
this year, although the timing depends on market conditions,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter Inc and its
current chief executive, has assured investors and key employees
that he will also remain Square's chief executive, Bloomberg
said. (bloom.bg/1UHYXyh)
At this point, the timing of Square's IPO is more contingent
on market conditions than on whether Dorsey remains its CEO,
Bloomberg said.
Square Inc declined to comment.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Brown)