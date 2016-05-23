China-led AIIB expects to have 85 members by end-2017 - president
BEIJING, May 14 China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) expects to have 85 members by the end of this year, its president Jin Liqun said on Sunday.
May 23 UK-based investment consulting firm Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research Ltd appointed Paul Angell as investment research analyst.
Angell joins from Morgan Stanley, where he worked within the company's corporate treasury team.
Angell will work alongside Square Mile's team of investment analysts providing support across all fund sectors with a particular focus on fixed income, the company said. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, May 13 The U.S. Treasury is considering all of its available tools to deny North Korea access to the international financial system to rein in its nuclear weapons and missile development programs, a senior Treasury official said on Saturday.