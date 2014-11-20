LONDON Nov 20 Square, a mobile payments firm
founded by Jack Dorsey, one of the creators of Twitter,
is rolling out software worldwide that allows businesses to
track sales, inventories and other data on smartphones and
tablets.
Square Register, which is available on Google's Android and
on Apple platforms, is a mobile application that shops and other
business use at the point of sale.
"The cash register was invented to solve the basic pain
points of running a business, like recording sales," Dorsey said
at a launch event in London on Thursday.
"Our Register empowers sellers to drill into their business
with sophisticated reporting tools to run and grow their
business."
The app will be available in English, Spanish, French and
Japanese, and supports 130 currencies, the company said.
Square, which is valued at about $6 billion according to a
report in August, is better known for providing
businesses with credit card readers that plug into smartphones
and allow mobile payments.
The company said it was not yet making the readers available
outside the United States, Canada and Japan, however.
In that market, Square is facing increasing competition from
the likes of PayPal and Amazon, both of which
charge a lower percentage fee per swipe than the 2.75 percent
imposed by Square in the United States.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jane Baird)