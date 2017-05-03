(Corrects to change media packaging slug, with no changes to text)

May 3 Square Inc, the payments company co-founded by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, as customers processed more transactions through its network.

The company said net loss narrowed to $15.1 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $96.8 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2pIUjea)

Net revenue rose to $461.6 million from $379.3 million.

Square facilitates payments between businesses and customers by using a credit card reader that turns any cellphone into a payment terminal.