BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects to change media packaging slug, with no changes to text)
May 3 Square Inc, the payments company co-founded by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, as customers processed more transactions through its network.
The company said net loss narrowed to $15.1 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $96.8 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2pIUjea)
Net revenue rose to $461.6 million from $379.3 million.
Square facilitates payments between businesses and customers by using a credit card reader that turns any cellphone into a payment terminal. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.