By Heather Somerville
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 9 Square Inc's initial
public offering, priced at a 30 percent discount from the
payments and lending company's private valuation, is one of the
loudest signals yet that technology firms are struggling to keep
their multibillion-dollar market caps.
While some of these "unicorns," referring to private
companies valued at $1 billion or more, will buck that trend,
bankers expect a procession of others to have to cut their
values over the next year.
Investors have begun to price private companies more
consistently with the public market, which has taken a more
conservative approach to valuation.
Already this year, one-third of U.S.-based tech companies
that went public priced their shares below their private value,
according to data provided by market intelligence company Ipreo
and data provider Pitchbook and analyzed by Reuters.
A 30 percent drop puts Square's valuation discount among the
steepest since the start of 2014, below the 40 percent of
big-data company Hortonworks Inc and 32 percent for
storage company Box Inc.
Square set a price range on Friday that values the company
at up to $4.2 billion, about a third less than the $6 billion
valuation at its last private fundraising.
The San Francisco-based company faces not only a market that
has lost its appetite for stratospheric valuations, but also
investor uncertainty about the company's ability to compete in
the crowded payments space as well as its leadership's
dedication. Square's Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey is also
CEO of Twitter Inc.
Square's push to go public before the end of the year also
suggests that 2016 may be a more hostile environment to raise
cash, according to bankers.
With its losses up and revenue growth slowing, analysts say
Square needs the financing from an IPO.
The challenge of maintaining valuations goes beyond tech
companies headed for Wall Street.
Within the last two months, many startups raising a Series
B, or a funding round for mid-stage companies, have struggled to
keep their valuations intact, said Rob Coneybeer, co-founder of
Shasta Ventures.
"You are definitely seeing companies taking longer to raise
money," he said. "You are definitely seeing companies coming
back to raise money at a lower valuation."
And late-stage private companies are also finding it tougher
to raise cash at the same valuation.
"If you're an investor in the pre-IPO market, you're going
to start questioning your methodology," said Tomasz Tunguz,
venture capitalist at Redpoint Ventures. "The valuation of the
public market is ultimately the one that's going to win."
