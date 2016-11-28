BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
Nov 28 Property and casualty insurer Allstate Corp said on Monday it would buy SquareTrade Holding Co Inc for about $1.4 billion in cash from a group of shareholders that include Bain Capital.
Allstate said it intends to fund the deal using cash and debt. (bit.ly/2gPJZNY) (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.