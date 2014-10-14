GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar under pressure after soft U.S. data
* Futures now pricing in less than 50 pct chance of June rate hike
Oct 14 SQW Group Ltd, the parent company of SQW and Oxford Innovation, said it appointed Hewlett-Packard Co (HP) Vice President Martin Hess as non-executive director, effective immediately.
Hess joins Ian Laing, Michael Lyons, Roger Quince, Malcolm Hay and Chris Green on the board, the financial services provider said in a statement.
Hess is HP's vice president responsible for the growth of its enterprise services business in UK and Ireland. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore)
* Futures now pricing in less than 50 pct chance of June rate hike
April 16 Shares of railroad equipment provider Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp could rise as much as 20 percent as robust growth in the global mass-transit market offsets a recent slump in freight volumes, Barron's said.