(Adds details, background)
PORT ARTHUR, Texas May 31 Saudi Aramco
Chief Executive Khalid Al-Falih said the total cost
of expanding the Motiva Enterprises Port Arthur,
Texas, refinery to 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) was "in the
range of" $10 billion, double its original estimate.
The Port Arthur refinery is the largest investment Saudi
Aramco, which is a 50-50 partner with Royal Dutch Shell Plc
in Motiva, has made outside the kingdom of Saudi
Arabia, Al-Falih told reporters on Thursday.
Motiva officially christened the Port Arthur refinery
expansion on Thursday.
The expansion, which made the Motiva Port Arthur refinery
the largest in the United States, was originally budgeted at $5
billion, but had climbed to an estimated $7 billion in the
fourth and fifth years of the project, according to Wall Street
analysts citing information from Motiva and Shell.
Motiva, Shell and Saudi Aramco have been tight-lipped with
the media about the rising cost of the project.
"It's not surprising costs have gone up from what you heard
before," Al-Falih said.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays and Erwin Seba; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek and Carol Bishopric)