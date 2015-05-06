MUMBAI May 6 India's SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd said on Wednesday it, along with other investors, may either dilute or divest stake in unlisted telecom tower operator Viom Networks.

SREI holds about 18 percent stake in Viom, which is majority owned by Tata Teleservices Ltd. Four private equity investors including Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC and Oman Investment Fund own the rest.

"While we are in discussion on various options, nothing has been finalised as yet," SREI said in a statement.

The Economic Times reported earlier on Wednesday that Viom was aiming for an initial public offering by the end of the year at a valuation of 250 billion rupees ($3.93 billion) and had revived talks with American Tower Corp for a stake sale.

Reuters reported last year that Viom was looking to raise funds either through a stake sale or an overseas listing that could raise up to $350 million.

($1 = 63.5400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)