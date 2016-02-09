BRIEF-Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Says to consider issuance of NCDs for up to INR 5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects headline to specify extent of damage)
Feb 9 Feb 9 SRF Ltd : * disruption of operations due to flooding and rain at Manali industrial area, Manali, Tamil Nadu plant * Expected quantum of damage worth about INR 800 million * Estimated financial loss till January end is INR 180 to INR 200 million * Source text: (bit.ly/1PyNONR) * Further company coverage (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Says to consider issuance of NCDs for up to INR 5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Asia companies, govts report minor disruptions from cyberattack