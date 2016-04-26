* SriLankan to cancel four of eight A350s -PM
* State-run airline's debt is around $3.25 bln -PM
* Seeking partner to spur revival -PM
* PM's order comes as government seeks IMF loan
(Adds prime minister comments, context)
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, April 26 Sri Lanka's prime minister on
Tuesday said he has instructed the debt-ridden national airline
to cancel four of eight A350 aircraft orders with Airbus Group
SE, and seek revival via a new international partner.
The request to the state-run carrier comes as the
cash-strapped government faces a balance of payments crisis.
About $2 billion of foreign money has flowed out of government
bonds since January last year, while the administration is
struggling with a legacy of borrowing for infrastructure
projects.
Sri Lanka has been negotiating a $1.5 billion loan from the
International Monetary Fund, which has urged the government to
reduce its fiscal deficit, increase revenue and improve foreign
exchange reserves.
Steps take by the government so far include stopping excess
borrowing and increasing value-added tax. It has also asked to
swap some of the $8 billion it owes to China for equity.
"We have ordered SriLankan Airlines not to go ahead with the
deal for the four Airbuses for which manufacturing has not
begun," Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a press
briefing at his official residence.
He said the government is determining whether there will be
any cost of cancellation, and that SriLankan will continue to
buy the other four aircraft which Airbus has started building.
The state-run SriLankan Airlines was a profitable 10-year
joint venture with Dubai-based partner Emirates Airline
until the pair split in 2008. Mismanagement in the
years since has left it with a debt of around $3.25 billion, the
prime minister said.
"If it continues as it is, SriLankan will collapse which
will have an adverse impact on the economy and tourism," he
said. "We cannot allow that to happen. We have decided to seek a
new partner."
The airline has bought seven Airbus A330-300s since 2012 to
replace its aging fleet, before ordering the eight A350s.
It posted a group net loss of 16.33 billion rupees ($112.57
million) for the financial year through March 31, narrowing from
the 31.37 billion rupees loss of a year earlier due to lower oil
prices.
The carrier last posted a profit in 2009, a year after
Emirates sold its stake in the venture.
($1 = 145.0600 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Writing by Ranga Sirilal; Editing
by Christopher Cushing)