* Government says total of over $10 billion held abroad
* Rajapaksa and former officials deny corruption
* Hunt for 'black money' since Rajapaksa election defeat
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, March 19 Sri Lankan investigators have
located more than $2 billion that was secretly transferred to
accounts in Dubai by figures close to the administration of
former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, the government said on
Thursday.
Cabinet spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said the funds
represented about of fifth of the total amount of so-called
'black money' that the authorities suspect was illicitly stashed
abroad.
"We have information that more than $10 billion, more than
our country's foreign reserves, is kept outside the country by
those closely related to the last government," he told
reporters.
A former top official in Rajapaksa's administration
dismissed as "nonsense" the government's suggestion that the
money found was evidence of corruption.
President Maithripala Sirisena, who defeated Rajapaksa in a
January election, has ordered an investigation into all
financial deals sealed by his predecessor. Rajapaksa and his
former government officials have rejected allegations of
corruption and nepotism and said they are ready to face any
investigation.
Describing the accounts found in Dubai, Senaratne said:
"One person from a leading family held $1.064 billion. Another
account under a parliament member's name had over $500 million
and a secretary to a very important person had over $500 million
jointly with another person, who is very famous for corruption."
Senaratne did not say who held the accounts, as the probe is
still under way. He said it had also identified large
withdrawals, including one of $600 million, from accounts
belonging to people who had worked with Rajapaksa's government.
"We have given these details to the U.S. and Indian
financial intelligence agencies which are helping us in the
investigations," he added.
His assertion was dismissed by a former government official
and Rajapaksa ally, who declined to be named.
"In the context of money laundering, you can't take $600
million at once," he told Reuters, adding that the government
should name the holders of the alleged accounts.
"Why can't he say the names if they have the information?"
the former government official said, describing Senaratne's
comments on Thursday as "absolutely nonsense".
Sri Lanka's anti-corruption body has so far barred former
central bank governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal and Sajin De Vass
Gunawardena, a parliamentarian close to Rajapaksa, from leaving
the country because of corruption complaints. Both have rejected
allegations they misused public funds.
Senaratne also said the government had cancelled an $85
million airport runway project awarded to Colombo-based Access
Engineering Plc, which won a number of infrastructure
contracts during Rajapaksa's time in office. No comment was
immediately available from the company.
