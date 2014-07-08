SYDNEY, July 8 Australia promised on Tuesday not
to return a boatload of asylum seekers to Sri Lanka without
providing 72 hours notice, a move hailed by human rights lawyers
as a minor victory in a case that has raise concerns about the
country's tough immigration policy.
An emergency High Court hearing over the fate of 153 asylum
seeker intercepted at sea by Australian authorities was
adjourned after that pledge to allow the government to discuss
the next steps with lawyers acting for the asylum seekers.
Human rights lawyers brought the legal challenge following
the interception and return on Sunday of 41 other Sri Lankan
asylum seekers on a separate boat by Australian authorities.
Sri Lankan police said on Monday those 41 would be charged
with leaving the country illegally and any found guilty would
face "rigorous imprisonment", raising fears about rights abuses.
Tuesday's hearing about the interception of a second boat
has revealed details of the operation, undercutting the
government's attempts to maintain a veil of secrecy over its
so-called "Operation Sovereign Borders" tough immigration
policies.
Lawyer Justice Gleeson, acting for Immigration Minister
Scott Morrison, told the court the group was intercepted 12
miles from Australia and outside the country's migration zone.
They are now on an Australian navy vessel on the high seas, he
said.
Lawyer Ron Merkel, representing 40 of the 153 asylum
seekers, said the group were all Tamils and included several
children, including a 2-year-old.
Merkel, who said all the group's communications had been
removed, argued that they had been denied procedural fairness by
not receiving a proper assessment of their claims to asylum.
"This is the government's intent ... to involuntarily and by
coercion return the 50 plaintiffs ... to Sri Lanka against their
will," Merkel told the court.
Merkel said the key issue was whether the Migration Act
allowed the government to hold the asylum seekers at sea.
Gleeson, however, said the Migration Act did not apply because
the group was picked up in the contiguous zone outside
Australia's territorial waters.
Gleeson did not provide any detail on how or why Australian
authorities boarded the boat and transferred the group to the
navy boat.
Prior to the government's promise to provide 72 hours notice
of any transfer, the judge overseeing the emergency hearing,
Justice Susan Crennan, indicated she was inclined to put the
case before the full High Court.
She granted the lawyers an hour's adjournment to negotiate
on the next steps. A temporary injunction against Australia
handing over the asylum seekers is still in place.
(Reporting by Jane Wardell and Byron Kaye; editing by Nick
Macfie)