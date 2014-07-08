SYDNEY Australia's High Court will hear an emergency application on Tuesday to stop the government from handing 153 asylum seekers intercepted at sea back to Sri Lanka, a major challenge to the secrecy and validity of Australia's tough immigration policies.

Lawyer George Newhouse, who is representing 48 people on board the boat, won an interim injunction on Monday preventing government action on the boat until Tuesday's unprecedented hearing.

The legal action follows Australia's interception and return on Sunday of 41 other Sri Lankan asylum seekers on a separate boat.

Sri Lankan police said on Monday those 41, including four Tamils, would be charged with leaving the country illegally and any found guilty would face "rigorous imprisonment".

Western countries have long raised concerns with Sri Lanka over accusations of human rights violations during the final phase of the war against Tamil separatists that ended in 2009.

Sri Lanka says many asylum seekers are economic migrants, but rights groups say Tamils seek asylum to prevent torture, rape and other violence at the hands of the military.

There is also growing concern over the conservative Australian government's hardline immigration policies, a centrepiece of its election victory last year.

The U.N. Refugee Agency said on Tuesday it was "deeply concerned" about the return of the 41 asylum seekers and the fate of the other 153.

Legal expert Don Rothwell said Tuesday's High Court hearing could reveal more information about the location of the second boat, undermining the government's usual secrecy surrounding its "Operation Sovereign Borders" policy of sending back asylum seeker boats before they reach Australian territory.

On Monday, Immigration Minister Scott Morrison declined to comment on the second boat other than to say it was not in Australian waters.

The legal challenge alleges that handing back the asylum seekers is illegal because they have not had their claims for protection heard fully.

The United Nations and rights groups have expressed concern about reports that Australia's "enhanced screening" process, used to assess asylum seekers on the first boat, reportedly involves asking them just four questions over a phone link to Australia.

"UNHCR's experience over the years with shipboard processing has generally not been positive," the refugee agency said in a statement. "Such an environment would rarely afford an appropriate venue for a fair procedure."

"WE ARE STOPPING THE BOATS"

Child rights organisation Plan International Australia said it was gravely concerned about as many as 37 children it believes to be aboard the second boat.

"Are they healthy and safe? Are they being appropriately cared for by the authorities? These are questions the government must consider and answer," Plan chief executive Ian Wishart said.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who came to power last September partly because of his tough stance on asylum seekers, refused to comment directly on the case but defended Australia's immigration policies.

"I do want to assure everyone that what we do on the water is consistent with our legal obligations and consistent with safety at sea," he told Channel 7 television. "We promised we would stop the boats and we are stopping the boats."

Ben Saul, a law professor at Sydney University, said the court will consider whether the government has stretched its authority for offshore processing of asylum seekers by conducting brief interviews aboard boats rather than transferring passengers to its facilities in Nauru and Papua New Guinea.

With so much secrecy, it was difficult to predict an outcome, he said. The court has the authority to extend the injunction against transferring the 153 asylum seekers back to Sri Lanka or order the government to send the asylum seekers to those facilities for full processing.

Lawyers said the only similar case was the High Court hearing over Australia's refusal in 2001 to allow a Norwegian freighter to enter Australian waters to drop off 438 mainly Afghan asylum seekers on Christmas Island.

After a five-day standoff, the captain entered Australian waters without permission and Australian authorities boarded the boat, sending the asylum seekers to Nauru and New Zealand for assessment.

Australia has touted its success in blocking asylum seeker boats, saying there have been no illegal arrivals since last December. Australia received 16,000 asylum seeker applications last year, just under 0.5 percent of the 3.6 million lodged worldwide, UN figures show, and a drop from one percent in 2010.

The court hearing comes on the eve of a visit by Morrison to Sri Lanka, where he is due to talk with government and defence officials and attend a ceremony with President Mahinda Rajapakse to mark Australia's gift of two former patrol vessels.

(Editing by Nick Macfie)