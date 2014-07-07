SYDNEY, July 7 The Australian High Court has issued a temporary injunction preventing the return of a second boat of more than 150 asylum seekers from Sri Lanka, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said on Monday.

The interim injunction will prevent the Australian government from returning the 153 asylum seekers until Tuesday afternoon, the broadcaster said, by which time the High Court will issue further guidance.

The temporary injunction comes after 41 asylum seekers from Sri Lanka were returned after being processed at sea.

Sri Lankan police said on Monday that those returned would be charged with leaving the country illegally and those found guilty faced "rigorous imprisonment". (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)