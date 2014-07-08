* Backflip hailed by human rights groups as a victory
* Unprecedented case goes to the heart of government secrecy
* Asylum seekers already returned to Sri Lanka appear in
court in Galle
(Updates with court adjourned until Friday,)
By Jane Wardell and Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, July 8 The fate of a boatload of Tamil
asylum seekers could be undecided for weeks as Australia's High
Court considers a legal challenge to Australia's attempts to
hand them over to Sri Lanka.
Australia promised on Tuesday to give three days' notice
before returning the 153 asylum seekers, including children, a
move being hailed by human rights lawyers as a minor victory
against the country's hardline immigration policy.
But the longer-term implications of the case, which was
adjourned until Friday to give the government time to comply
with a subpoena from the court for documents, remain unclear.
The High Court hearing, which could last up to three weeks,
undercuts the government's attempt to maintain secrecy over
"Operation Sovereign Borders", a centrepiece of its election
victory last year.
The case, which follows the return on Sunday of 41 other Sri
Lankan asylum seekers on a separate boat by Australia, has
received international attention amid strong criticism by the
United Nations and other human rights groups.
"Our goal for today was to make sure the 153 asylum seekers
are safe, and for now we have achieved this temporarily," said
lawyer George Newhouse who brought the legal challenge.
Human rights lawyers will negotiate with the government to
speak directly with the asylum seekers, who are being held on
the high seas on a naval vessel, saying they have so far spoken
only with family members.
"(Prime Minister) Tony Abbott and (Immigration Minister)
Scott Morrison's nasty secret is out," said opposition Greens
lawmaker Sarah Hanson-Young. "The ugly truth is that the
government has been keeping dozens of children detained out on
the high seas."
Western countries have long raised concerns with Sri Lanka
over accusations of human rights violations during the final
phase of the war against Tamil separatists that ended in 2009.
Sri Lanka says many asylum seekers are economic migrants,
but rights groups say Tamils seek asylum to prevent torture,
rape and other violence at the hands of the military.
The 41 asylum seekers handed over on Sunday appeared before
a magistrate's court in the port city of Galle on Tuesday. Sri
Lankan police had said they were to be charged with leaving the
country illegally and any found guilty would face "rigorous
imprisonment", raising fears about rights abuses.
"Five suspects were detained ... while 27 were released on
5,000 rupees ($38) cash and 100,000 rupees surety bail," said
lawyer Epa Arunashantha, appearing for the five whom he
described as "organisers".
"All children were discharged by the magistrate court,"
Arunashantha said.
The group, including a breastfeeding mother, were brought to
the 17th-century, Dutch-built court on a bus where they
surrounded by relatives shouting their names.
The detained five will next appear on July 14.
Lawyer Justin Gleeson, acting for Australian Immigration
Minister Scott Morrison, said the second group was intercepted
12 miles from Australia and outside the country's migration
zone. They were now on an Australian navy vessel on the high
seas, he said.
Australia's undertaking of three days' notice applies only
to the possible return of the asylum seekers to Sri Lanka. They
could instead be held on the boat or transferred to offshore
holding centres on Australia's Christmas Island and the South
Pacific nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea.
Lawyer Ron Merkel, representing 50 of the 153 asylum
seekers, said the group were all Tamils and included up to 29
children, including a two-year-old.
Merkel, who said all the group's communications had been
removed, argued that they had been denied procedural fairness by
not receiving a proper assessment of their claims to asylum.
"This is the government's intent ... to involuntarily and by
coercion return the 50 plaintiffs ... to Sri Lanka against their
will," Merkel told the court.
Merkel said the key issue was whether the Migration Act
allowed the government to hold the asylum seekers at sea.
Gleeson, however, said the Migration Act did not apply because
the group was picked up outside Australia's waters.
Gleeson did not provide any detail on how or why Australian
authorities boarded the boat and transferred the group to the
navy boat.
The U.N. Refugee Agency said on Tuesday it was "deeply
concerned" about the return of the 41 asylum seekers and the
fate of the other 153.
Of particular concern is Australia's "enhanced screening"
process, used to assess asylum seekers on the first boat,
reportedly involving asking them just four questions over a
phone link to Australia.
Australia has touted the success of its "Operation Sovereign
Borders" in blocking asylum seeker boats, saying there have been
no arrivals since December.
Abbott refused earlier on Tuesday to comment directly on the
case but defended Australia's immigration policies.
Australia received 16,000 asylum seeker applications last
year, just under 0.5 percent of the 3.6 million lodged
worldwide, UN figures show, and a drop from one percent in 2010.
