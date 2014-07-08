By Jane Wardell
| SYDNEY, July 8
SYDNEY, July 8 At the heart of an unprecedented
legal challenge to the return by Australia of asylum seekers to
Sri Lanka is Australia's controversial testing of their claims
in a brief interview on the high seas.
Lawyers said the so-called "enhanced screening" process
involves asylum seekers being asked just four or five questions
via Skype or teleconference on a boat with no access to
independent legal representation.
If the detainee does not raise a red flag by saying they
want to seek asylum because they fear persecution, or if the
interviewing officer does not believe their story, they are
immediately screened "out".
Human rights lawyers have denounced the fast-tracked process
at sea as illegal under international law.
The government has repeatedly declined to comment on the
process in detail, leaving lawyers to piece it together based on
reports from those who have been subjected to the process and
returned.
"These people, potentially in fear of their lives, are being
picked up by armed naval personnel on the high seas and being
submitted to a quick interview, with little privacy, over Skype
or teleconference," said Mary Crock, a professor of public law
at the University of Sydney.
"It's gobsmackingly bad international legal practice," she
said. "You can't possibly be satisfied that everybody on the
boat wasn't a refugee."
Controversially, rather than a lengthy, detailed interview
to assess a person's claim for asylum, it is effectively a
triaging method to gauge whether the immigration department
thinks the person may have a valid claim.
The four or five questions are believed to involve basics on
name, age, birthplace and the reason for the asylum seeker's
attempt to travel to Australia, lawyers said.
On the boat of 41 Sinhalese and Tamil asylum seekers handed
over by Australia to Sri Lanka on the weekend, only one, a
Sinhalese woman, was deemed to require further assessment of her
claim.
Immigration Minister Scott Morrison said she was offered
transportation to an offshore detention centre but she elected
to return to Sri Lanka with her travel companions, rather than
proceed alone.
"If the only option is 'we'll send you to Manus or Nauru by
yourself' then that is surely coercion," said the University of
Sydney's Crock.
MAIN PARTIES IN AGREEMENT
The fast-tracked method of gauging whether a person has a
valid claim to asylum was introduced by former Labor Prime
Minister Julia Gillard in 2012 for use on Sri Lankan asylum
seekers.
Morrison noted that "advanced screening" was simply a
continuation of the previous government's policies. "This is how
you stop the boats," Morrison said. "This is how it has to be
done because this is what works."
Lawyers, however, say the Sri Lankan cases highlight a key
difference; the screening is now taking place on a boat on the
high seas, rather than at one of the offshore detention centres.
"The Migration Act authorises the government to undertake
offshore processing," said Ben Saul, an international law
professor at Sydney University. "The argument is whether this
move is circumventing that by creating some alternative process
outside what's allowed by the Act."
The criticism is supported by Australian Human Rights
Commissioner Gillian Triggs.
"It sounds as though three or four or five questions are
being asked by video conference, snap judgments are being
, and they're simply being returned," Triggs said. "There
is an obligation with international law to have a proper
process."
