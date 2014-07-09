* "Enhanced screening" means asylum seekers asked four or
five questions
* "Gobsmackingly bad legal practice" - Australian law
professor
* Australian government refuses to comment on process in
detail
(Updates with detail from interviews with asylum seekers on
returned boat, activist claims of Tamils aboard second boat,
paragraphs 10-15, 17-18)
By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, July 9 At the heart of an unprecedented
legal challenge to the return by Australia of asylum seekers to
Sri Lanka is Australia's controversial testing of their claims
in a brief interview on the high seas.
Lawyers said the "enhanced screening" process involves
asylum seekers being asked just four or five questions via Skype
or teleconference on a boat with no access to independent legal
representation.
If the detainee does not raise a red flag by saying they
want to seek asylum because they fear persecution, or if the
interviewing officer does not believe their story, they are
immediately screened "out".
Human rights lawyers have denounced the fast-tracked process
at sea as illegal under international law.
The conservative Australian government has repeatedly
declined to comment on the process in detail, leaving lawyers to
piece it together based on reports from those who have been
subjected to the process and returned.
"These people, potentially in fear of their lives, are being
picked up by armed naval personnel on the high seas and being
submitted to a quick interview, with little privacy, over Skype
or teleconference," said Mary Crock, a professor of public law
at the University of Sydney.
"It's gobsmackingly bad international legal practice," she
said. "You can't possibly be satisfied that everybody on the
boat wasn't a refugee."
Controversially, rather than a lengthy, detailed interview
to assess a person's claim for asylum, it is effectively a
triaging method to gauge whether the immigration department
thinks the person may have a valid claim.
The four or five questions are believed to involve basics on
name, age, birthplace and the reason for the asylum seeker's
attempt to travel to Australia, lawyers said.
Some of the people on the boat of 37 Sinhalese and four
Tamil asylum seekers handed over by Australia to Sri Lanka at
the weekend said they told Customs officials via satellite phone
that they were attempting to reach New Zealand, not Australia.
"I don't think they gave a proper opportunity to express
ourselves," one man travelling with his wife and three sons
said, on condition of anonymity.
The man said he told Customs he was trying to get to New
Zealand for personal reasons and had no problems with the Sri
Lankan government, an answer that experts said would have
screened him out immediately.
A second man, who identified himself as N.A. Nilantha, said
he told them he "intended to get a good job and enhance our
family's economic situation" in New Zealand.
TORTURE, RAPE AND VIOLENCE
The responses potentially bear out claims by the Australian
and Sri Lankan government that many asylum seekers are economic
migrants, although rights groups say Tamils seek asylum to
prevent torture, rape and other violence at the hands of the
military.
Only one person aboard the boat, a Sinhalese woman, was
deemed to require further assessment of her claim.
Immigration Minister Scott Morrison said she was offered
transportation to an offshore detention centre but she elected
to return to Sri Lanka with her travel companions, rather than
proceed alone.
"If the only option is 'we'll send you to Manus or Nauru by
yourself' then that is surely coercion," said the University of
Sydney's Crock, referring to offshore detention centres set up
in Papua New Guinea and the remote Pacific island of Nauru.
Australia's Tamil Refugee Council said of the 153 people on
board a second boat, whose fate is currently before the High
Court, some 48 are from India's 60,000-odd strong, unregistered
Sri Lankan Tamil refugee community. At least 11 of those had
been tortured in Sri Lanka, the council said.
The fast-tracked method of gauging whether a person has a
valid claim to asylum was introduced by former Labor Prime
Minister Julia Gillard in 2012 for use on Sri Lankan asylum
seekers.
Morrison noted that "advanced screening" was simply a
continuation of the previous government's policies. "This is how
you stop the boats," Morrison said. "This is how it has to be
done because this is what works."
Lawyers, however, say the Sri Lankan cases highlight a key
difference: the screening is now taking place on a boat on the
high seas, rather than at one of the offshore detention centres.
"The Migration Act authorises the government to undertake
offshore processing," said Ben Saul, an international law
professor at Sydney University. "The argument is whether this
move is circumventing that by creating some alternative process
outside what's allowed by the Act."
The criticism is supported by Australian Human Rights
Commissioner Gillian Triggs.
"It sounds as though three or four or five questions are
being asked by video conference, snap judgments are being
, and they're simply being returned," Triggs said.
"There is an obligation with international law to have a
proper process."
(Additional reporting by Shihar Aneez in Galle, Sri Lanka;
Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Paul Tait)