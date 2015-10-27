HONG KONG Oct 27 Sri Lanka lowered the yield it is offering on its proposed 10-year sovereign bond to 6.85 percent from around 7 percent as order books exceeded $2.5 billion, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

The offering is expected to be of a "benchmark" size, which for an issuer such as Sri Lanka, could be a deal of around $1 billion.

The 144A/Reg S transaction is expected to be priced later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)