By Shihar Aneez
| COLOMBO, April 10
COLOMBO, April 10 Sri Lanka has dropped plans
for an up to $1.5 billion sovereign bond issue scheduled for
April, its finance minister said on Friday, days after
parliament rejected his bid to raise government borrowing limits
ahead of national elections.
Ravi Karunanayake flagged the issue in February to take
advantage of lower borrowing costs to reduce outstanding
commercial loans.
But the bond was no longer necessary, he said.
"We have cheaper sources and enough funds... Our reserves
are going up and our interest rates are coming down, so why
should we be worried about it," Karunanayake told reporters in
Colombo.
Analysts said the bond, which had been due by the end of
this month, had met with reluctance from some fund managers
during roadshows, given uncertainty surrounding the outcome of
parliamentary elections expected by June.
"The government has promised to dissolve parliament after
April 23 and there is no assurance of a stable government coming
into power ... So (investors) ...will have to pay a higher
premium," one analyst with knowledge of the road shows said.
Parliament rejected on Tuesday Karunanayake's plan to
increase the borrowing limits by 400 billion rupees ($3 billion)
following a surge in public spending.
Karunanayake said the heavy spending was due to
infrastructure projects initiated by the previous government and
that he was still "very confident" of achieving a 38-year-low
budget deficit target of 4.4 percent of GDP this year.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; editing by John Stonestreet)