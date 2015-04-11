(Corrects to add 'not' to par 4)
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, April 10 Sri Lanka has delayed a $1.5
billion sovereign bond issue originally scheduled for April, the
finance minister said on Friday, days after parliament rejected
his bid to raise government borrowing limits ahead of national
elections.
Ravi Karunanayake flagged the issue in February to take
advantage of lower borrowing costs to reduce outstanding
commercial loans. But he said the country was not desperate for
the bond issue.
"We have cheaper sources and enough funds... Our reserves
are going up and our interest rates are coming down, so why
should we be worried about it," Karunanayake told reporters in
Colombo.
Karunanayake later added that did not mean the plan of
borrowing via a sovereign bond had been dropped.
"What we meant was we were waiting for an opportune moment
for the bond issue," he told Reuters.
P. Samarasiri, the deputy central bank governor, told
Reuters he was unable to comment on the sovereign bond issue.
Analysts said the bond sale, which had been due by the end
of this month, had met with resistance from some fund managers
during road shows, given uncertainty surrounding the outcome of
parliamentary elections expected by June.
"The government has promised to dissolve parliament after
April 23 and there is no assurance of a stable government coming
into power ... So (investors) ... will have to pay a higher
premium," one analyst with knowledge of the road shows said.
Parliament rejected on Tuesday Karunanayake's plan to
increase the borrowing limits by 400 billion rupees ($3 billion)
following a surge in public spending.
Karunanayake said the heavy spending was due to
infrastructure projects initiated by the previous government and
that he was still "very confident" of achieving a 38-year-low
budget deficit target of 4.4 percent of GDP this year.
($1 = 132.9000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez)