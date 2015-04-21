COLOMBO, April 21 Sri Lanka's central bank
provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday.
2018 2022
'D Series' 'A Series'
Maturity date June 1, 2018 July 1, 2022
Coupon rate 8.50 11.20
Amount offered 3,000 3,000
Bids received 21,860 21,585
Amount accepted 4,560 -
Weighted avg yield
after tax 8.15 -
NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent. The central
bank rejected all bids for 86-month t-bonds at auction.
* For related news and information, double click on the
following:
3-yr treasury bonds
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)