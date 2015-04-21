COLOMBO, April 21 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday.

2018 2022

'D Series' 'A Series'

Maturity date June 1, 2018 July 1, 2022

Coupon rate 8.50 11.20 Amount offered 3,000 3,000 Bids received 21,860 21,585 Amount accepted 4,560 - Weighted avg yield

after tax 8.15 -

NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent. The central bank rejected all bids for 86-month t-bonds at auction.

