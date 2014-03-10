COLOMBO, March 10 Sri Lanka sold $187 million in dollar-denominated, three-year development bonds on Monday, the central bank said.

The government accepted $187 million in three-year bonds at 6-month LIBOR plus 400 basis points (bps), the central bank said in a statement. It had offered $60 million for the issue.

Six-month LIBOR on Monday was at 0.3318 percent, the central bank said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Miral Fahmy)