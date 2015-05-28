COLOMBO May 28 Sri Lanka raised $338 million via selling of dollar-denominated 13-month and 35-month development bonds on Thursday, the central bank said.

The government accepted $329 million in 13-month bonds at 6-month LIBOR plus 316.69 basis points (bps) after receiving bids worth $361 million, the central bank said in a statement.

It also accepted $9 million in 35-month bonds at 6-month LIBOR plus 353.89 basis points (bps) after receiving bids worth $36.86 million. The government had offered $100 million for the issue in both tenures. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)