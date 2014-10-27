COLOMBO Oct 27 Sri Lanka will issue a 500 million dollar sovereign bond next year to roll over a maturing bond issued in 2009, a top central bank official said on Monday.

"There will be a sovereign bond issue next year. There is a bond maturing next year and we have to roll out," deputy central bank governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said at a Reuters post-budget forum in Colombo. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Alison Williams)