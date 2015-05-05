US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
COLOMBO May 5 Sri Lanka's central bank provided the following treasury bond auction results on Tuesday.
2018 2020
'A Series' 'A Series'
Maturity date 1 Feb 2018 1 May 2020
Coupon rate 8.50 9.25 Amount offered 5,000 5,000 Bids received 17,300 16,970 Amount accepted - 5,750 Weighted avg yield
after tax - 8.46
NOTE: Bids in million rupees, yields in percent.
* For related news and information, double click on the following:
3-yr treasury bonds (Reporting by Shihar Aneez)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)