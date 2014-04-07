BRIEF-Xi'an Catering sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 mln yuan to 6 mln yuan
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 million yuan to 6 million yuan
LONDON, April 7 (IFR) - The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, rated B1/B+/BB-, has announced final yield guidance of 5.125-5.25% on a new USD500m five-year bond issue, according to a source. The bond will price in that range.
Demand for the bond is at USD3.5bn from investors in Asia and Europe.
Earlier on Monday, Sri Lanka set initial guidance in the area of 5.5%.
The deal is expected to launch and price later today. Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Anil Mayre)
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 million yuan to 6 million yuan
JAKARTA, April 17 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 15.9 percent in March from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based company primarily engaged in automobile business. Sales stood at 473,896 motorbikes in March, down from 563,341 sold in the same month last year. However, it was higher than the 453,763 bikes sold in February. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest