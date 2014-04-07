LONDON, April 7 (IFR) - The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, rated B1/B+/BB-, has launched a USD500m five-year bond issue at a yield of 5.125%, according to a source.

That is at the tight end of final yield guidance of 5.125%-5.25%. Earlier on Monday, Sri Lanka set initial guidance in the area of 5.50%.

The deal is expected to price later today. Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright)