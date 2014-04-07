BRIEF-Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry sees Q1 2017 net loss to be 70-80 mln yuan
April 17 Shandong Minhe Animal Husbandry Co Ltd :
LONDON, April 7 (IFR) - The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, rated B1/B+/BB-, has launched a USD500m five-year bond issue at a yield of 5.125%, according to a source.
That is at the tight end of final yield guidance of 5.125%-5.25%. Earlier on Monday, Sri Lanka set initial guidance in the area of 5.50%.
The deal is expected to price later today. Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the lead managers. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright)
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 11 million yuan to 13 million yuan