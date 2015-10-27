BRIEF-Kallam Spinning Mills to consider issue of bonus shares
* Says to consider a proposal for declaring/recommending issue of bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 27 (IFR) - The Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka has set a final yield of 6.85% on a US dollar 10-year bond, according to a lead.
That compares with an initial marketing level of 7% area.
The benchmark-sized notes will price later on Tuesday with Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered acting as lead managers.
Sri Lanka is rated B1 by Moody's, B+ by Standard & Poor's and BB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
* Says to consider a proposal for declaring/recommending issue of bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger