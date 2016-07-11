COLOMBO, July 11 Sri Lanka has received orders exceeding $4.5 billion for a two-tranche bond it launched on Monday forcing the yields lower, a source close to the deal told Reuters.

The source said the final guidance for the 5.5-year tranche around 5.8 percent (+/-5BPS) lower than initial guidance which was in the area of 6.125 percent.

For the 10-year bond final guidance was around 6.875 percent (+/-5BPS) lower than the initial guidance of around 7.125 percent.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners.

Last October, Sri Lanka sold a $1.5 billion 10-year bond at 6.85 percent. (Reporting by Umesh Desai from Hong Kong and Shihar Aneez in Colombo; Writing by Ranga Sirilal)