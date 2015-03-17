By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
| COLOMBO, March 17
COLOMBO, March 17 Sri Lanka has launched a probe
into allegations of corruption in government bond sales held by
the central bank since 2012, the prime minister said on Tuesday,
after opposition parties called for an independent investigation
into a February bond auction.
The central bank raised more than 10 billion rupees from a
30-year treasury bond with a yield of 11.73 percent on Feb. 27
auction after initially offering just 1 billion rupees.
Many primary dealers told Reuters there were concerns over
possible insider dealing at the auction as one particular
dealing house had been favoured and the yield had spiked from an
indicative price of 9.5 percent.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament a probe
was underway into the bond sale and that Central Bank Governor
Arjuna Mahendran had voluntarily taken leave of absence from
Monday pending the outcome of the investigation.
Mahendran denied any wrongdoing in Tuesday's edition of the
Mawbima newspaper.
Wickremesinghe said the central bank had raised funds
through private placement under Sri Lanka's former president
Mahinda Rajapaksa and that "parcels of government bonds were
handed out to selected individuals on a favoured basis".
"As a result of such anti-competitive practices, the primary
dealers lost sight of their principal role in making for a
transparent, liquid, and competitive bond market,"
Wickremesinghe said.
"The ongoing probe won't be limited only to this bond
auction. It will include all transactions since 2012, including
public auctions and private placements."
INTEREST RATES
The prime minister said primary dealers had customarily
asked the central bank under the former government to dictate at
what interest rate they should bid at the bond auction, a
practice he added was "unheard of in transparent auctions
anywhere in the world".
Former officials from the previous Rajapaksa government
denied the charges regarding private placements.
"Yes, there were private placements. But then you need to
ask how the central bank kept interest rates low under the
former government," a former official who worked closely with
Rajapaksa and knew about the bond deals told Reuters, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
Yields on short-term government securities had fallen to
below 6 percent at the start of this year, just before the
presidential election on Jan. 8, from more than 21 percent in
2008.
Since then they have risen by between 136 basis points and
147 basis points, and the central bank has raised money only
through tenders and has stopped all private placements.
A central bank official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said primary dealers had been offered an indicative price under
the previous government "to keep the interest rate artificially
low".
Sri Lanka's new government is short of cash and has been
borrowing heavily through the sale of government securities,
accepting more than what it offers at auctions.
The probe into last month's auction coincides with a
non-deal road show by the central bank that aims to raise up to
$1.5 billion through sovereign bond.
(Writing by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Gareth Jones)