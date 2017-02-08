COLOMBO Feb 8 Sri Lanka is in the process of borrowing up to $2.5 billion via syndicated loan and sovereign bonds, Central Bank Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy said on Wednesday.

"The cabinet has approved to raise up to $1 billion through syndicated loan and we are waiting for cabinet approval to go for up to $1.5 billion sovereign bond," Coomaraswamy told reporters in Colombo.

(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)