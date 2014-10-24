COLOMBO Oct 24 Sri Lanka in 2015 will trim its value added tax and reduce its budget deficit to the lowest level since 1977, President Mahinda Rajapaksa told parliament on Friday while presenting the 2015 budget.

The value added tax "will be reduced to 11 percent" from the current 12 percent, said Rajapaksa, who is expected to run for a third six-year term as president in a poll in early 2015.

He said the budget deficit in the new year can be reduced to 4.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from this year's estimated 5.0 percent. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Richard Borsuk)