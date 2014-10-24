* President set to seek re-election in January
* Budget foresees 2015 growth of over 8 pct, deficit at 4.6
pct
* Salary increase planned for state, private sector
employees
* VAT to be cut to 11 pct from 12 pct
* Tax dodgers to be targeted
By Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal
COLOMBO, Oct 24 Sri Lankan President Mahinda
Rajapaksa, who is set to seek an unprecedented third six-year
term, announced a 2015 budget on Friday that trims VAT and cuts
the deficit while providing a range of handouts, mainly to rural
communities.
The 68-year-old leader, who is also finance minister, will
seek early re-election in January, his party said on Monday,
seeking to pre-empt any decline in support after nearly nine
years in power.
Value-added tax (VAT) will be reduced to 11 percent from 12
percent and the $67 billion economy will expand more than 8
percent next year with a budget deficit of 4.6 percent of gross
domestic product, down from 5.0 percent in 2014, Rajapaksa
announced.
Treasury Secretary P.B. Jayasundera, the architect of the
budget, said it was a measure bringing the island nation nearer
to an "advanced middle income economy with social security".
"The policies are aimed at further consolidation towards
broad-based growth-oriented development towards 2020,"
Jayasundera told Reuters.
The president announced that employer contributions to
employees' provident funds (EPFs), lump-sum funds employees
receive when they retire, will be raised to 14 percent of pay
from the current 12 percent, which would raise labour costs for
the private sector.
Official budget documents showed the government has revised
down public investment plans to 5.6 percent of GDP this year
from an initial 6.7 percent, helping cut the deficit to 5.0
percent.
The International Monetary Fund has long asked Sri Lanka not
to curb public investment to achieve its budget deficit target,
but Rajapaksa wants to cut the deficit to 3.0 percent of GDP by
2017.
He said next year the country, which in 2009 ended a 26-year
civil war, could have per capita income of $4,000. Per capita
income stood at $1,200 in 2005.
HANDOUTS, SALARY HIKE
The president promised farmers free seeds for growing rice
next season and a 17.6 percent increase in guaranteed price for
their rice. People in rural areas form Rajapaksa's main vote
base.
Rajapaksa also said there will be free health check-ups for
all citizens and a pension scheme for garment sector employees.
There were also concessions such as interest-free car loans for
journalists and an rise in allowances for school teachers and
railway employees.
He also spelt out a raft of concessionary loans for farmers
and state sector employees while announcing a fixed 12 percent
deposit rate for senior citizens at state banks.
Rajapaksa, who emerged as a national leader from a rural
southern Sri Lankan village, also raised the minimum salaries of
government employees by around one-fifth to 15,000 rupees
($114.70) and urged private sector to increase the minimum wage
to 10,000 rupees from January 2015.
"This seems to be more of a populist budget. Raising of EPF
contributions by employers will have an adverse impact on
private sector job creation," Danushka Samarasinghe, COO at
Softlogic Securities, told Reuters.
Eran Wickramaratne, an opposition legislator, said it was a
an "inward looking, protectionist and giveaway budget".
"It's full of promises of pensions, subsidies and
concessions, clearly is aimed at an election," he said.
The president blamed governments before his for not focusing
economic policies on rural communities.
TAX EVADERS SOUGHT
Rajapaksa said he aimed to raise 40 billion rupees from tax
and EPF evaders. He said some business entities have either
delayed or evaded tax and EPF payments in the past.
He proposed introducing a refinancing facility to help
liable taxpayers to pay their arrears and EPF payments by
borrowing at 6 percent interest from all banks.
Rajapaksa also said properties of taxpayers who do not pay
up in line with the new proposal will be taken over by the
state.
The budget also includes a liquor tax hike aimed at raising
8 billion rupees, a cigarette tax hike to bring in 6 billion
rupees, 5 billion rupees from consolidation of motor vehicle
taxes into an excise special provision tax, and 2.5 billion
rupees from a land-lease tax.
He also announced that for the country's planned casinos,
including one to be set up by Australian gambling tycoon James
Packer's Crown Ltd, there will be a $100 entrance fee
and a 10 percent gaming levy.
(1 US dollar = 130.8000 Sri Lankan rupee)
